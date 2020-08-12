Buffalo man indicted for falsely reporting an incident that resulted in a serious crash involving a Buffalo Police officer

On April 15, a Buffalo Police officer was allegedly responding to a high-priority call of a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue when the crash occurred.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 60-year-old Buffalo man has been arraigned on an indictment for allegedly making a false report of a person with a knife, which resulted in a serious crash involving a police officer who was responding to the scene.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on April 15 around 12:40 p.m. a Buffalo Police officer was allegedly responding to a high-priority call of a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue when the crash occurred.

The District Attorney's Office further states that the officer was driving a patrol vehicle with emergency lights flashing when he collided with another vehicle on Main Street near Benwood Avenue. In result of the crash, two pedestrians were injured.

The officer, two people from the other vehicle and the two pedestrians were all taken to the hospital. Four people were treated and released from the hospital, while one of the pedestrians is still recovering from serious injuries.

William B. Gray is accused of making the false 911 call that resulted in the crash. Gray has been charged with one count of falsely reporting an incident in the first degree, a class D felony.

Gray remains released on his own recognizance and is set to return to court on January 26 for a pre-trial conference.