Buffalo man indicted for beating toddler to death

A Buffalo man remains held without bail after his arraignment in for the beating death of a two-year-old boy.
Nathaniel Baker, 24, is charged with murder and manslaughter. The Erie County District Attorney's office says on January 7, Baker beat his girlfriend's child, Jordan Robinson, inside on home on Theordore St. in Buffalo. The toddler was take to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.
If convicted of the charges, Baker faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. He's due back in court next week.