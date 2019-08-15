BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 40-year-old Buffalo man was indicted for allegedly running over a police officer in June with an ATV while attempting to flee the scene.

Cornelius Caddele appeared Thursday in Erie County Court, where he was charged with one count of felony assault, one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Caddele faces up to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say that around 5:30 p.m. on on June 16, during the Juneteenth Festival, a Buffalo Police officer was struck by an ATV near Fillmore Avenue and Best Street. The officer was on bike patrol for the event.

The district attorney's office says the officer was dragged underneath the ATV for about 15 feet. He had road rash and an injured back, and he has not returned to work since.

Caddele is scheduled to appear in court on September 20. He's being held on $15,000 bail.

RELATED: Two Buffalo Police officers hit by an ATV

RELATED: Buffalo Police union says officers need more cars, situation described as 'dire'

RELATED: Man arrested after allegedly strangling driver of moving vehicle