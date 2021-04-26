Buffalo man indicted for allegedly shooting man on two separate occasions

Shyheim Rodriguez, 26, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of all charged.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was virtually arraigned Monday for allegedly shooting the same man on two different occasions.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Shyheim Rodriguez, also known as “Hugo,” was indicted on two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. All are felony charges.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Rodriguez allegedly shot a man in the hand on December 8, 2020 at the victim's apartment on Kenmore Avenue, "with the intent to cause his death."

It's also alleged that on February 5, 2021, Rodriguez shot the same man on Kenmore Avenue near Truesdale Road in the Town of Tonawanda with the intent to cause his death. The District Attorney's Office says the man was shot twice in the chest and ran to a convenience store nearby for help. He suffered serious injuries but survived the shooting.

Rodriguez allegedly used an illegal weapon in both incidents.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Rodriguez was remanded without bail and also has a pending felony case involving gun and drug charges. He is scheduled to return to court on May 21.