Buffalo man indicted for allegedly shooting, killing man inside Geary Street apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 61-year-old Buffalo man was virtually arraigned on Wednesday morning on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Michael Rattle allegedly shot and killed Daniel Wolfe, 63, inside an apartment on Geary Street in Buffalo. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on January 10.

Rattle is scheduled to return to court on Monday, May 17 for a pre-trial conference. He is currently being held without bail.