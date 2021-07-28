Buffalo man indicted for allegedly killing man in a convenience store

An Erie County Court Judge arraigned Rickey Bryant, charging him with one count of second degree murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned on Wednesday before an Erie County Court Judge for allegedly shooting and killing a man in a convenience store.

Rickey Bryant, 26, allegedly intentionally shot Tony Rookard multiple times with an illegal firearm inside a convenience store on Doat Street in January, according to the district attorney's office.

Bryant is charged with one count murder in the second degree (class "A-I" felony) and with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class "C" violent felony).

Bryant was remanded without bail. A return date has not been scheduled.