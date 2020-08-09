Buffalo man indicted for 2019 fatal crash

Brooks allegedly attempted to run away from the crash, but was found nearby and arrested. He spent nearly a month in ECMC to be treated for his injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with several counts of vehicular manslaughter following a fatal car crash in 2019.

District Attorney Flynn alleges that Tremayne D. Brooks, 28, of Buffalo was driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana on August 3, 2019, when he lost control of his SUV and hit a tree.

The crash caused the vehicle to flip over. Brooks' passenger, Toni Abernathy, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say they also found an illegal gun inside the vehicle.

Brooks allegedly tried to run away from the crash, but was found nearby and arrested. He spent nearly a month in ECMC to be treated for his injuries.

Brooks has been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.