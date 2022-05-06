Buffalo man listed in stable condition after Thursday night shooting

Police say they are now investigating whether the shooting happened around North Central Avenue and Broadway, just west of Bailey Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Thursday night, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson.

The 37-year-old man arrived at Erie County Medical Center around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in a civilian vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they are now investigating whether the shooting happened around North Central Avenue and Broadway, just west of Bailey Avenue.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.