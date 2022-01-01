Buffalo man in stable condition after Friday night shooting

Buffalo Police say that around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man arrived in a vehicle at Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night.

Buffalo Police say that around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man arrived in a vehicle at Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

According to police detectives, the shooting happened near Sycamore Street and Oberlin Avenue. He's listed in stable condition.

Buffalo Police are investigating two other shootings, both fatal, that happened on Friday night.

Police say two men, ages 19 and 24, are dead after a shooting that took place early Saturday morning on Elmer Avenue. And in North Buffalo, one person died in a shooting that happened on the 198, at the 33 westbound ramp.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.