Buffalo man in stable condition after Saturday morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 45-year-old man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday morning, according to Buffalo Police.
Police say the Buffalo man with a gunshot wound arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
An investigation is underway to determine whether the shooting took place in the 200 block of Chelsea Place, near the Northland Workforce Training Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.