Buffalo man in stable condition after Saturday morning shooting

Police say the Buffalo man with a gunshot wound arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 45-year-old man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

Police say the Buffalo man with a gunshot wound arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the shooting took place in the 200 block of Chelsea Place, near the Northland Workforce Training Center.