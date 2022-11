Police responded to Wilson Street around 9:45 p.m. Saturday for report of shots fired.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in critical condition following a shooting on Wilson Street Saturday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Buffalo Police responded to a call on the 500 block of Wilson Street.

Detectives say a 48-year-old man was shot. He was taken to ECMC where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling or texting the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.