Buffalo man in critical condition after overnight shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a Buffalo man is in critical condition after being shot overnight.
BPD said officers were called just after 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Bailey Avenue near Dingens Street.
Detectives said a 29-year-old man was hit by gunfire during some type of fight or argument in a parking lot area.
The man was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he's listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.