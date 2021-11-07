Buffalo man in critical condition after overnight shooting

Detectives said a 29-year-old man was hit by gunfire during some type of fight or argument in a parking lot area near Bailey Avenue and Dingens Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a Buffalo man is in critical condition after being shot overnight.

BPD said officers were called just after 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Bailey Avenue near Dingens Street.

Detectives said a 29-year-old man was hit by gunfire during some type of fight or argument in a parking lot area.

The man was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he's listed in critical condition.