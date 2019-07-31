BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Buffalo who was found guilty for sexually assaulting a child is expected to be sentenced today.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 37-year-old Eric Everett was found guilty last month of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-ll felony. Everett had sexual contact with a victim who was under the age of 13 back in 2016.

He faces up to 25 years to life in prison, and has been held without bail.

2 On Your Side will update the story once the judge's decision has been made.