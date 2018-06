BUFFALO, NY - Police are investigating an overnight shooting incident near Albany and Herkimer Streets in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, when a 32-year-old Buffalo male was shot.

He was transported to ECMC and taken into surgery.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

