Buffalo man going to prison for string of credit union robberies

A Buffalo man has been sentenced for a string of credit union robbery's he committed in 2019.

Ronald Morris, a 48-year old man, will serve 14 years in prison, and has to pay $551,286 in restitution. Morris had been involved in three credit union robberies that happened between February and November 2019.

