Buffalo man going to prison for 6 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is going to prison for six years for the attempted receipt of child pornography.

Mohammed Uddin, a 36-year-old man, had engaged in sexually explicit online and text communications with an undercover law enforcement officer, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

He had believed that he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl, and over the course of three weeks had discussed with what he believed was the minor pornography, spoke about taking her virginity, attempted to induce the child to produce and send him explicit photos and videos, and formed a plan to meet the child at her Rochester home for sex.

On Aug. 18, 2022, Uddin traveled from Cheektowaga to what he thought was the child's residence and was immediately taken into custody. Investigators had located his phone shortly after his arrest along with candy that he had purchased as a gift for the child.

