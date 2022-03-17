x
Buffalo man gets the maximum for guilty plea on child sex abuse charges

Frankie Hancock, 35, will spend the next 15 years in prison followed by another 15 years of post-release supervision.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A State Supreme Court judge sentenced a Buffalo man to a maximum sentence for his guilty plea to child sex abuse charges.

Justice Deborah Haendiges sentenced 35-year-old Frankie Hancock to a determinate 15 years followed by 15 years of post-release supervision.

Hancock pleaded guilty last month to engaging in two or more sex acts with a victim less than 11-years-old between March 2017 and February, 2019. During that same time, he admitted to engaging in two or more sex acts with a second victim under the age of 11.

Judge Haendiges also issued a no-contact order of protection on behalf of both victims which will remain in effect until 2044.

