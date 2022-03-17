Buffalo man gets the maximum for guilty plea on child sex abuse charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A State Supreme Court judge sentenced a Buffalo man to a maximum sentence for his guilty plea to child sex abuse charges.
Justice Deborah Haendiges sentenced 35-year-old Frankie Hancock to a determinate 15 years followed by 15 years of post-release supervision.
Hancock pleaded guilty last month to engaging in two or more sex acts with a victim less than 11-years-old between March 2017 and February, 2019. During that same time, he admitted to engaging in two or more sex acts with a second victim under the age of 11.
Judge Haendiges also issued a no-contact order of protection on behalf of both victims which will remain in effect until 2044.