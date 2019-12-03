BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man convicted on multiple drug charges by a federal jury following an overdose death was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Dontrell Wise, 32, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr.

Prosecutors said that in November of 2017, Wise distributed fentanyl, which caused the death of a 28-year-old Cheektowaga woman. Evidence presented in the case established that he sold 10 grams of a substance that contains fentanyl, which was later injected by the woman, who died of an overdose.

Wise was convicted of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute drugs, possession with the intent to distribute drugs, and distribution of fentanyl causing death.

