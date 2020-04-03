BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a fatal shooting that happened in July of 2018.

Montek Mastin, 28, was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court by Judge Kenneth Case.

On December 23, Mastin was found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The District Attorney's Office says Mastin shot Dion Donald, 28, several times with a handgun from the passenger seat of a parked vehicle. The shooting happened at a gas station on the corner of Genesee Street and Crossman Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Donald later died from his injuries at Erie County Medical Center.

In December, the jury also convicted Jamal Young, 24, of Buffalo of one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was sentenced to the maximum of 15 years in prison.

RELATED: Arrest made in Niagara County cold case

RELATED: Swift moving hate crime trial for Jeffrey Calhoun

RELATED: Police identify woman killed in 7-Eleven shooting in Cheektowaga