Buffalo man draws 60 days in jail, probation in connection to 2019 death

Prosecutors said Avery D. Hunter got into an argument and punched 59-year-old Michael Zuch of Grove Place on August 4, 2019. Zuch died three months later.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 60 days in jail and and three years of probation in connection to a man's 2019 death.

Avery D. Hunter, 26, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon, more than two years after the incident.

Prosecutors alleged that Hunter got into an argument and punched 59-year-old Michael Zuch on Grove Place on August 4, 2019.

When Zuch fell, his head struck the sidewalk. He spent weeks at Erie County Medical Center, where was treated before being transferred to a rehabilitation center. He died in November of 2019.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's office ruled his death was caused by an underlying medical condition. Hunter had faced up to seven years in prison.

Hunter was convicted in May of 2021 of misdemeanor assault.