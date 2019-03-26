BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Buffalo could spend the rest of his life in prison for a killing in Riverside a year and a half ago.

Roberto Leon, 26, got 25 years to life from State Supreme Court Justice William Boller.

A jury convicted him last month of murdering Luis Rivera on Center Lane in November of 2017.

