Buffalo man gets 22 years for fentanyl sales that led to five deaths

Robert Moore, 43, admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl that claimed the lives of five people between 2015 and 2017.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend 270 months in prison for the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl that led to the deaths of five people.

US District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo handed down that sentence to Robert Moore, 43. Moore was convicted of distribution of fentanyl causing death.

The US Attorney's office said beetween 2015 and 2017, Moore worked with his brother and others to distribute the drugs in Buffalo and surrounding suburbs. He pleaded guilty to selling the heroin and fentanyl that caused the death of one person and the overdose deaths of four others:

On May 15, 2015, defendant Moore distributed heroin and fentanyl to another individual who used the heroin and fentanyl with J.J., and J.J. died as a result of ingesting the heroin and fentanyl defendant Moore supplied.

On March 12, 2016, defendant Moore distributed heroin and fentanyl to others, who provided it to S.S. S.S. used the heroin and fentanyl and died as a result of using the heroin and fentanyl defendant Moore supplied.

On March 15, 2016, defendant Moore distributed fentanyl to others, who provided it to J.P. J.P. used the fentanyl and died as a result of using the fentanyl defendant Moore supplied.

On January 8, 2017, defendant Moore distributed fentanyl to another person, who provided it to C.G. C.G. used the fentanyl and died as a result of using the fentanyl defendant Moore supplied.

On February 18, 2017, defendant Moore distributed heroin and fentanyl to Joshua Levine who distributed a quantity of the heroin and fentanyl to B.G. B.G. used the heroin and fentanyl and died as a result of using the heroin and fentanyl supplied by defendant Moore and Joshua Levine.