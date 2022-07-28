Buffalo man found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child

Mohamed Nasir, 28, was found guilty of the highest sustainable charge and acquitted of all other charges against him.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday it was announced that a jury found a Buffalo man guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child.

Mohamed Nasir, 28, also known as “Cash” or “Uncle Cash,” was found guilty of the highest sustainable charge and acquitted of all other charges against him. The decision was issued Thursday after three hours of deliberation.

Prosecutors say in December of 2020, Nasir engaged in secual conduct with a child under the age of 11 at a residence in the City of Buffalo. Nasir was known to the victim.