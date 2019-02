BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces 25 years to life in prison after being convicted on charges of second-degree murder and weapons possession.

It took a State Supreme Court jury less than an hour to find 26-year-old Robert Leon guilty in the death of 25-year-old Luis Rivera of Buffalo.

Rivera was gunned down on Center Lane in the city's Riverside neighborhood the night of November 28, 2017.

Justice William Boller will sentence Leon in March.