Buffalo man found guilty of assault charge

Jason Talley was convicted of one assault charge and acquitted of other charges against him.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with assault following a bench trial.

Jason Talley, 44, was convicted on one count of assault in the second degree by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. Talley was acquitted of other counts in the indictment against him.

Prosecutors say Talley hit a female in the face with a BB gun in October of last year in the Town of Eden. Talley was in the victim's vehicle when he assaulted her.

Talley then drove to a home in the Village of Falconer where he forced her inside. They were later located by the Town of Ellicott Police officers.

Police officers found the BB gun inside Talley's home. Police say it was in the ceiling.

The female victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises to her face.