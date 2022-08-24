Buffalo man found guilty of 5 counts in 2 domestic violence attacks

Kenneth Parks faces a maximum sentence of 32 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 34-year-old Buffalo man has been found guilty by a jury in two separate domestic violence attacks. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, jurors rendered their decision Tuesday following a two-day trial.

The first domestic violence attack happened on Feb. 23, 2021. The district attorney's office says Kenneth J. Parks grabbed an elderly female by the neck, picked her up, and slammed her onto the kitchen floor. In result, the victim hit her head.

While the victim was on the ground, Parks then put his right knee on the victim's chest and applied pressure to her neck.

The victim was later treated at the Sisters of Charity Hospital for a traumatic head injury and burses to her elbow, ribs and back, and the assault was reported to police.

Following the assault, Parks was arraigned on March 16, 2021 in Buffalo City Court and was released under supervision. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

The second incident happened on April 24, 2021. The district attorney's office says Parks knowingly violated the order of protection and unlawfully entered the victim's house through a porch window. The victim tried to run away, but Parks reportedly grabbed her and choked her.

The victim was able to get away and run outside the house, but while she was yelling for help Parks slammed her against a parked vehicle and proceeded to choke her. Parks then left when a neighbor came outside.

Parks was taken into police custody a short time later, and the victim was taken to Sisters of Charity Hospital to be treated for injuries to her head, neck, chest, ribs, right arm and right leg. Parks was arraigned the second time in Buffalo City Court on April 25, 2021.

On Tuesday, Parks was found guilty of one count of burglary in the first degree (class B violent felony), two counts of assault in the second degree (class D violent felonies), one count of aggravated criminal contempt (class D felony). He was remanded without bail.