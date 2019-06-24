BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces a long stretch behind bars after a Supreme Court jury found him guilty of rape and other charges.

Michael Hurst, 44, was convicted after a one-week trial for the April, 2018 attack. Following the sexual assault, Hurst stole the victim's two cell phones and a pocket knife.

Three days later, the Erie County District Attorney's office says Hurst intentionally violated an Order of Protection by making a call from the Holding Center to a third party in an attempt to contact the victim and keep her from testifying against him in court.

Hurst faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced by State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski next month.