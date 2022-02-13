Buffalo man found guilty for shooting a homeless man in the leg

Damien Morris, 37, was found guilty of one count of assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of shooting a homeless man in the leg back in February.

Morris is said to have shoot the victim outside of his Black Rock apartment on Feb. 13, 2022.

The 49-year-old victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was shot once with a gun that Morris legally owned. Morris told officials that he suspect the victim was breaking into vehicles.