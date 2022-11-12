Buffalo man faces 2 felony gun possession charges; Red Flag Law used

Sean Brown, 54, has been charged with 3 felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arrested Saturday for gun possession, after someone reported their concerns about him to police.

Sean Brown, 54, has been charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to Buffalo Police.

The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit began investigating Brown after someone alerted them Saturday to "concerning comments" he made. Police then filed an Extreme Risk Protection Order under the state's Red Flag Law, in order to conduct a search.

The Buffalo Police SWAT team was then called upon to search a residence in the 400 block of Lincoln Parkway, where "a loaded Pioneer Arms Corp. AK-47 style rifle with several loaded high capacity magazines and a loaded Sig Sauer handgun with several magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered," police said.

Brown has four previous felonies and 13 previous convictions, according to Buffalo Police. No one was injured during the search.

Police ask that you report suspicious comments or activity by calling or texting the confidential tip-line at 716-847-2255.