Buffalo man faces felony charges after allegedly stealing 2 high-end sports cars

AVON, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing two high-end sports cars valued at over $200,000.

Richard E. Lucas III, a 20-year-old man from Buffalo, stole the cars back on March 22 at an Interstate Drive business in the Town of Avon, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

While the cars were stolen in the overnight hours, later in the day, deputies tracked one of the cars down in Lackawanna, "where it appeared to be parked at a local hotel," the sheriff's office said.

The second vehicle, which officers thought to be in a City of Buffalo garage, was also recovered with help from the Buffalo Police Department, which took two suspects into custody and charged them criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

However, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office later determined that the two suspects were not involved in the Town of Avon thefts.

Lucas was later identified as a suspect, and he was taken into custody by the West Seneca Police Department on April 6. Lucas has been charged with burglary, two counts of grand larceny, and two counts of criminal mischief in connection to the Town of Avon car thefts.

Lucas is now in custody at the at the Livingston County Jail.