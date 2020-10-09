Buffalo man facing sexual assault charges arraigned

The 27-year-old had been indicted on one felony count of attempted criminal sexual act and two felony counts of sexual abuse for an incident that happened at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man facing sexual assault charges was arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court.

Dorian R. Harold, 27, had been indicted on one felony count of attempted criminal sexual act and two felony counts of sexual abuse.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office alleges that on May 6 while at Erie County Medical Center, Harold tried to "engage in sexual conduct by forcible compulsion with another individual who was physically disabled," according to a statement.

Harold's next court appearance is scheduled for October 1. He remains in custody.