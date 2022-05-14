Buffalo man facing felony charges following search warrant of his home

During the search investigators allegedly found five loaded, illegal guns and a quantity of narcotics.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 44-year-old Buffalo man has been charged after a search warrant allegedly discovered illegal guns and narcotics in his Black Rock home.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on D’Angelo L. Allen's home on Grote Street on Thursday. During the search investigators allegedly found five loaded, illegal guns and a quantity of narcotics, believed to be crack cocaine and fentanyl. It's also alleged that investigators found drug packaging paraphernalia in Allen's home.

The District Attorney's Office says at the time of the search, Allen was home with a young child. Allen is accused of possessing the narcotics with intent to sell.

Allen has been charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (class A-II felony), one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (class B felony), five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class C violent felonies), one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree (class C felony), one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (class E felony), three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree (class A misdemeanors) and one count of endangering the welfare of a child (class A misdemeanor).