BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo photographer is out of jail tonight as he faces charges of child pornography.

RELATED: Buffalo photographer arrested and charged with possessing child porn

Delshawn Trueheart was in court Thursday where he was released on $250,000 bail. He's on house arrest and can't have contact with minors.

RELATED: Buffalo photographer facing another child porn charge

Trueheart is accused of filming himself having sex with a teenager in his photography studio and home, as well as allegedly filming two minors engaging in sexual activity. He was originally charged with possession of child pornography and had a "production" charge added Wednesday.