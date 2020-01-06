Buffalo man facing charges following police pursuit of a stolen U-Haul truck

Jaewon D. Shropshire is scheduled to return to court on July 20. He was released on his own recognizance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges in connection with a police pursuit of a stolen U-Haul.

Jaewon D. Shropshire, 26, of Buffalo is charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a Class “D” felony, one count of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor, and one count of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor. He was also charged with Reckless Driving and Failure to Obey a Traffic Device.

Investigators say police observed Shropshire inside a U-Haul truck that was stopped on Bailey Avenue near Kensington Avenue Sunday just after 7 p.m. The U-Haul was reported stolen on April 6. Officials say when officers approached the vehicle, Shropshire allegedly placed the truck in reverse and hit another vehicle. He then allegedly accelerated forward, forcing an officer to jump out of the way.

Officers pursued the vehicle and say the defendant allegedly drove through a red light at Bailey and Corpsewood Avenues. Investigators say when Shropshire exited the vehicle at a dead end street, he fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later on Oakmont Avenue.

