Buffalo man facing additional charges of sex trafficking minors

Steven Gonzalez, 43, was already charged with selling drugs that lead to a death.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that additional charges have been filed against a Buffalo man.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Steven Gonzalez, 43, of Buffalo, with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking by coercion, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. These charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Prosecutors allege that Gonzalez conspired with others to coerce with force or threats to get two minors to engage in sex trafficking. Additionally, they accuse Gonzalez of conspiring with others to sell controlled substances, including marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine between 2006 and November 2018.

Gonzalez was previously indicted in May of last year, on charges of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl causing death; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl; possessing with intent to distribute heroin; and using and maintaining drug-involved premises.