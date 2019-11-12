BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing prison time after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

Waldemar Martinez, 43, also known as "Crazy," pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday. Martinez faces a minimum penalty of five years in prison, with a maximum of 40 years. He also faces a maximum fine of $5,000,000.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Martinez worked with others to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine in the Buffalo area between December 2015 and June 2016.

Martinez used a residence on Tonawanda Street for drug trafficking, and on June 7, 2016 he sold cocaine to an individual working with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court on April 1, 2020 for sentencing.

RELATED: Jamestown man gets 7 years in prison after drug conviction

RELATED: Two people arrested in Cattaraugus County drug raid

RELATED: Man pleads guilty for leading Jamestown-area drug ring