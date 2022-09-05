Buffalo man faces 3 felonies following DWI crash in City of Tonawanda

Anthony Cole, 34, had three previous DWIs and a revoked non-drivers status on his license.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with three felonies following an accident late Sunday night.

Around 10:13 p.m. on Penarrow Drive in the City of Tonawanda, police say Anthony Cole, 43, drove through people's front lawns, hit lawn furniture and hit a tree in his Ford pickup truck.

Pieces from the truck including a side mirror and the truck's side running board were found at the scene. The truck was located around the corner parked in a driveway on Westbourne Drive, according to police.

Officers determined the truck belonged to Cole, who admitted to police that he had beer and took "three shots" before driving.

A DMV check showed Cole had 2 previous DWI convictions and a revoked non-drivers status on his license.