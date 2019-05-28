BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on Tuesday in Erie County Court.

Robert Blaszyk, 54, pleaded guilty in April to one felony count of attempted criminal sexual act. He admitted that on April 14, 2018, he tried to have sexual conduct with a woman who was asleep and could not offer consent.

Blaszyk was sentenced by Acting Judge James A.W. McLeod.

