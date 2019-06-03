BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man drew a 20 years-to-life prison sentence Wednesday in connection to a sexual assault of a child.

Luis Caballero, 46, appeared before the State Supreme Court and Justice Russell P. Buscaglia.

On February 25, 2018, Caballero was alleged to have engaged in oral sexual conduct by forcible compulsion with an underage girl in Buffalo.

After a four-day bench trial, Justice Buscaglia found Caballero guilty of one felony count of predatory sexual assault against a child and one felony count of the criminal sex act. Caballero was indicted in January.