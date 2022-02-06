Buffalo man dies after being shot in vehicle, crashes into building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man has died after he was shot and the vehicle he was in crashed into a building.
Buffalo Police were called to the 1500 block of Genesee Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Detectives said the male was shot, and then a short time later, the vehicle he was in crashed into a building. He was declared dead at the scene and the incident has been ruled a homicide.
Police have not identified the man, but say he is 35-years-old and is from Buffalo.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.