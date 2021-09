Officers were called just after midnight to an area on Wade Avenue on reports of a shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 44-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police said when they got to the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.