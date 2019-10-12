BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with intimidating a witness during a homicide trial last month in Buffalo.

Paulino Rodriguez, 43, was arraigned Monday afternoon after District Attorney John J. Flynn says Rodriguez made threats towards a key witness in a trial on November 20. Flynn says the witness then changed their tune on the stand and the suspect was ultimately found not guilty.

Rodriguez has been charged with one count of witness tampering in the third degree, and one count of witness intimidation. Both charges are class D felonies.

Rodriguez is now being held without bail. If convicted he faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

RELATED: Buffalo man accused of trying to kill a witness

RELATED: Niagara County corrections officer charged with records tampering

RELATED: WNY attorney pleads not guilty to witness tampering