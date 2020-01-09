Buffalo man charged with stabbing of 64-year-old man

Anthony L. Daniels, 57, also known as Tony Daniels, Tony Ziegler and “Zig,” of Buffalo has been charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has charged with second degree murder following the stabbing of a 64-year-old man in July.

It is alleged that Daniels stabbed 64-year-old Daryl Carter in the vicinity of East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue during an altercation that took place on July 29.

Carter died at the scene.