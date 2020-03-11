Buffalo man charged with spending dead father's social security benefits

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for allegedly spending his dead father's social security benefits.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr., announced Tuesday that Abdulkawi Al Shuaibi, 47, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with theft of government property.
According to the complaint, Al Shuaibi's father received retirement benefits under the Social Security Act, and those benefits should have stopped when his father died in 2013. However, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York says the Social Security Administration (SSA) continued to pay those benefits until February 2019.
The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that Al Shuaibi was spending the money, adding that the resulting loss to the SSA was about $76,393.50.