Buffalo man charged with receiving images of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested and charged with receipt of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says 49-year-old Jeffrey Joyes used his Kik account to engage in a sexual conversation with a 17-year-old girl. During that conversation, he received nude images that constitute child sexual abuse material.

The attorney's office says the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force began to investigate on January 22, 2021 after receiving information from an FBI special agent in Augusta, Georgia. The agent interviewed the victim's mother, who said her daughter met an adult male online and exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos with him.

A forensic review found the conversations via Kik between January 13-16, 2021. Investigators recovered multiple photos of the victim, some of which constitute child pornography.

Joyes is set to make an initial appearance on February 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer.