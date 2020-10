The Erie County District Attorney's office says David Miszko has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with Second Degree Murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is being held without bail after his arraignment on a murder charge.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says David Miszko, 43, is accused of fatally stabbing 34-year-old, Richard Dandrea, in the area of Spann Street in the city of Buffalo on the night of September 13.