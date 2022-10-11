Buffalo man charged with killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

Police say the attack happened September 17th near Bailey and Berkshire avenues in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a grand jury has indicted a man who allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death with a pipe.

Police say 30-year-old Abouycea Thornton assaulted the couple near Bailey and Berkshire avenues the night of September 17th, injuring the woman and killing the man

The DA's office says he was arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder, assault, and criminal contempt - the last one because there was an order of protection against him on behalf of his ex-girlfriend for a prior incident of domestic violence.