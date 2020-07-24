Buffalo man charged with inciting to riot over social media post

Dino A. Bruscia, 27, is charged with one count of inciting to riot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges for allegedly trying to incite a riot at the Walden Galleria.

Dino A. Bruscia, 27, is charged with one count of inciting to riot.

Investigators say Bruscia allegedly created an event on Facebook encouraging people to loot the Walden Galleria in the Town of Cheektowaga.

Bruscia was given an appearance ticket. His next court date is September 22. If he's convicted, Bruscia faces up to a year in jail.