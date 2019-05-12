BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is accused of shooting at someone on the East Side during the summer. He missed, but hit a police station.

Korron Brown, 23, is charged with attempted murder and weapon possession.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says he missed his target in a shooting on East Ferry near Fillmore back in July, hitting the Buffalo Police C District station house a few times instead.

