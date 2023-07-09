Buffalo man charged in connection to vandalized church statue

"During the course of the investigation, it was learned the church was specifically targeted, elevating the crime to a hate crime," police said Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged in connection to knocking over a statue of the Virgin Mary at a North Buffalo church.

Security video last month from St. Rose of Lima Church at 500 Parker Avenue showed a man walking up to the statue, then climbing on it, before successfully pushing it over so that it crashed to the ground.

Buffalo Police on Sunday said that 40-year-old Michael Manns has been charged in connection to the incident. He faces one felony count of criminal mischief designated as a hate crime, and another felony count of criminal mischief.